Lindy has unveiled a new pair of open-back headphones – the HF-110. According to the company, these cans can deliver "superb audio performance at an incredibly affordable price".

A 'vented' earpiece design has been used to prevent soundwaves from reflecting back into the earpiece, thus aiming for a "more natural audio experience".

Meanwhile, 4.2cm drivers with neodymium magnets provide mid and high tone reproduction, as well as bass response, while the earpads are made from breathable, soft leather for comfort.

Owen Haigh, senior product manager of Lindy, says: "Despite their relatively low price tag, the HF-110 specification is equal to, if not higher than, those costing significantly more.

"The headphone's unique design provides an open, spacious soundstage which, combined with their detailed, neutral sound signature, makes them ideal for home listening."

The Lindy HF-110s are guranteed for two years and come with a 3m, removable balanced cable with colour coded 24k connectors, a spare set of ear pads and a carry case. They will go on sale for £85.

by Max Langridge

