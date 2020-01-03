Klipsch to unveil three new "feature-rich" Dolby Atmos soundbars at CES 2020

Not content with unveiling a new, papaya orange-accented true wireless headphone offering in collaboration with McLaren, Klipsch has announced it will showcase three new "feature-rich" soundbars at the Consumer Electronics Show, CES 2020. The Klipsch soundbars are crafted from wood and utilise what the Indianapolis firm has long been calling its "horn-loaded technology" to look and sound like the brand’s reference speakers.

Raising the 'bar is the susbstantial Klipsch Bar 54 system with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X technology (pictured above). As the name suggests, it's a 54-inch soundbar, but you also get a 12-inch wireless subwoofer and the Klipsch Surround 3 with Dolby Atmos stereo speakers. This setup promises to deliver a full 5.1.4 cinematic experience and sound from all directions – including overhead – although we'd add here that it's important to remember that DTS Virtual:X is not quite the same as DTS:X.

An included HDMI eARC connection allows for compatible TVs to transmit Dolby Atmos from built-in apps. The built-in wifi works with Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay 2 and Amazon Alexa for control through any streaming partner and you could add another set of Klipsch Surround 3 with Dolby Atmos speakers (sold separately) for dedicated 7.1.4 surround sound. The Klipsch Bar 54 will be available by autumn 2020, with an RRP of $1,499. There's no UK pricing, but we'll be updating this page as soon as we know.

The more compact Klipsch Bar 48 comes with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X technology, measures 48 inches and comes with a 10-inch wireless subwoofer for 3.1 immersive sound. An HDMI eARC connection is again included to allow for compatible TVs to transmit Dolby Atmos from built-in apps, and it can also be paired with Klipsch Surround 3 speakers (if you buy them separately) for 5.1 surround sound. The Klipsch Bar 48 is also listed for release in fall 2020, with an asking price of $699.

The Klipsch Bar 44 is the smallest in the series at 44 inches in length, and is packaged with an 8-inch subwoofer for an easy-to-use 3.1 sound experience. The bar features Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus enhanced audio decoding and Bluetooth, as well as HDMI-ARC to connect to a TV using a single HDMI cable. Again, it may be paired with Klipsch Surround 3 speakers for 5.1 surround sound. It'll also be available slightly sooner, in summer 2020, for $499.

The new Klipsch soundbars will be officially unveiled at CES 2020. Can't make it to Vegas next week? Don't worry, we'll be at the Las Vegas Convention Center, noting down everything we see and giving you all the details you need.

MORE:

CES 2020 news and highlights

Best Dolby Atmos soundbars

Best soundbar deals: Sonos, Sony, Q Acoustics, JBL, LG and more

Read all our Klipsch reviews