Klipsch launches The One II and The Three II wireless speakers in the UK

Klipsch has brought two new wireless speakers to the UK. The One II and the Three II (awkward names, we know) both come in a choice of black or walnut finishes, and promise to bring superior sound to the crowded wireless speaker market.

The One II is the smaller and cheaper of the two. Measuring 33cm across and 14cm deep, it boasts 57mm full-range drivers and a 114mm subwoofer. Bluetooth 4.0 takes care of the wireless duties, but there's also a 3.5mm jack aux input if you want to plug in a music source.

It follows on from the equally strangely-named The Three | Google Assistant speaker which launched at the tail end of last year. Though the new model lacks compatibility with any smart voice assistants.

(Image credit: Klipsch)

The Three II (pictured at the top of this story) is the bigger brother. As well as Bluetooth and a 3.5mm input, it has a built-in phono stage, so you can hook up a turntable, and a USB port for plugging in a laptop.

Its 24-bit/192kHz decoding means you can play hi-res music files at their full fidelity. And, like its stablemate, it's mid-century styled and mains-powered.

Both go on sale next month, with The One II costing £260, while The Three II will set you back £395.

