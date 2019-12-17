JBL wireless headphones deal: five-star Reflect Flow earbuds hit new low price

Looking for a last-minute headphones deal before Christmas? Allow us to point you in the direction of this ridiculously impressive deal over at Argos on a pair of impressive wireless earbuds.

We thought the JBL Reflect Flow in-ears were superb performers at £130, and Argos was already offering them at a very generous £99.99. Now they've slashed the price even further and you can pick up a pair of these five-star performers for just £69.99.

You get 10 hours of battery in the buds plus an extra 20 hours from the case, and JBL promises a quick 10-minute charge will see you back pounding that pavement for another full hour.

With the right tip and fin combination, they produce a stable fit, while that extra helping of deep but accurate bass should see you through that last rainy mile.

JBL Reflect Flow true wireless earbuds £130 £69.99 at Argos

In our review we praised the Reflect Flow's detail, musicality and strong bass depth. They also deliver a solid fit and long battery life, perfect for those evening runs. Expect up to 10 hours per charge.

View Deal

If you're buying as a Christmas present for the athlete in your life, the Reflect Flow headphones pretty much guarantee a smile on Christmas morning. And your giftee need never know about the serious saving you made...

