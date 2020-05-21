JBL wireless headphones deal: awesome AirPods alternatives now £50 off

Taken up running during lockdown and looking for a suitable pair of sporty headphones to accompany you? Perhaps you're just after some cheap, excellent-sounding AirPods alternatives? Then allow us to point you in the direction of this ridiculously impressive deal over at Argos on a pair of impressive wireless earbuds.

We thought the JBL Reflect Flow in-ears were superb performers at £130, and Argos was already offering them at a very generous £99.99. Now, though, the UK retailer has slashed the price even further, meaning you can pick up a pair of these excellent true wireless earbuds for just £79.99.

This is the best price we've seen since the Christmas sales.

In our review we praised the Reflect Flow's detail, musicality and strong bass depth. They also deliver a solid fit and long battery life, perfect for those evening runs. Expect up to 10 hours per charge.

You get 10 hours of battery in the buds plus an extra 20 hours from the case, and JBL promises a quick 10-minute charge will see you back pounding that pavement for another full hour.

With the right tip and fin combination, they produce a stable fit, while that extra helping of deep but accurate bass should see you through that last rainy mile.

