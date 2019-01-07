JBL Link Bar with Android TV and Google Assistant set for Spring 2019 launch

Originally announced way back in May 2018 at Google’s annual I/O developer conference, JBL's smart soundbar looked, and still looks an intriguing prospect. And finally, we now know when it will go on sale.

The Link Bar is JBL's answer to the Sonos Beam and brings with it Google Asisstant compatibility. Not only that, the smart soundbar is the first to feature Android TV built-in. Missing any apps on your 4K TV? The baked-in Android platform should be able to help.

The soundbar also features Chromecast built-in so you can stream video and audio from compatible products.

To connect all your kit, the JBL Link Bar has a trio of 4K/HDR-friendly HDMI inputs and an ARC compatible HDMI output. Optical digital, 3.5mm, an Ethernet sockets also make the features list.

You'll be able to buy the Link Bar on its own for $399.95 this Spring and you'll also have the option of teaming it up with JBL's optional subwoofer, which costs an additional $299.95.

