CES 2019: JBL launches four pairs of truly wireless in-ear headphones

Truly wireless in-ear headphones are all the rage and JBL has just unveiled not one, but four brand new pairs.

The JBL Tune120TWSs (pictured above) feature JBL's Pure Bass Sound, they are voice assistant compatible (Siri and Google Assistant) and will be available in six different colours: blue, black, green, yellow and pink.

Battery life is four hours, but the supplied charging case carries enough charge for an extra 12 hours. JBL claims its speed charging will give you one hour of power from just a 15 minute charge.

The JBL Tune120TWSs go on sale in spring 2019 for $99.95.

The JBL Reflect Flow is a pair of truly wireless in-ears with an impressive battery life.

They are IPX 7 waterproof rated and boast 30 hours of music playback – the charging case provides 20 hours, with a further 10 hours from the headphones as standard.

The Reflect Flows also feature JBL's TalkThru and Ambient Aware technology. The former lowers sound and amplifies speech, while the latter allows the user to let in more background noise to increase awareness of the surroundings.

The JBL Reflect Flows will be available from summer 2019, priced $149.95. They come in a choice of four colours: black, blue, lime and teal.

The JBL Endurance Peaks are the latest addition to JBL's Endurance line of headphones which already features Run, Sprint, Jump and Dive models.

Aimed at those who prefer using their headphones for outdoor pursuits, JBL claims 28 total hours of playback time.

The headphones include touch controls and JBL's PowerHook, TwistLock and FlexSoft technologies designed to help you get the best fit possible.

The JBL Endurance Peaks are available now, priced $119.95, and come in black, blue, and red versions.

The final pair of headphones is a result of JBL's partnership with sportswear specialist Under Armour. The UA True Wireless Flashes feature UA Storm Proof waterproof technology plus an IPX7 rating.

JBL claims they deliver five hours of battery life while you can get an additional 20 hours from the rugged aluminium charging case.

Inside each housing you'll find a 5.8mm dynamic driver and you can use the three different Sport Flex Ear Tips to perfect the fit.

Like the JBL Reflect Flows, the Flashes also include JBL's TalkThru and AmbientAware sound technologies.

The UA True Wireless Flashes come in black only, and are available from 8th January, priced $169.95.

