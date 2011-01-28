However, this will require even more projectors: the engineers say they hope to create a 4m wide viewing area with the use of 200 projectors.



With all that involved, it's unlikely this particular technology will become mainstream for home use any time soon: at the moment the plan is for field trials to start from 2013 following more development.

The main focus of the project will be on large displays for advertising and industrial uses such as 3D computer-aided product design.



