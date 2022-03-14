iPhone 14 Pro models could get new A16 processor, analyst predicts

The new iPhone SE has only just been revealed, but here are some more rumours concerning the next iPhone after that. Only the two higher-end iPhone 14 models will get Apple's forthcoming A16 processor, according to one analyst, while the two lower-end models will stick with the current A15 chipset.

The rumours come courtesy of Ming-Chi Kuo, who is probably the most renowned Apple analyst around. When he speaks, it's worth listening.

Only two Pro models would upgrade to the A16 processor, while the 14 & 14 Max will remain the A15. All four new models will likely come with 6GB RAM, with the difference being LPDDR 5 (14 Pro & 14 Pro Max) vs. LPDDR 4X (14 & 14 Max). https://t.co/tHcszIz6gXMarch 13, 2022 See more

This would mark quite a shift for Apple. While the firm has given its pricier iPhone models more cores or more memory in the past, it hasn't differentiated them from the cheaper ones with completely different processors since the iPhone 5S and 5C back in 2013, 9to5Mac reports.

In the same thread, Kuo also speculates on the new naming convention. He reckons the new phones will be called as follows:

iPhone 14 (6.1-inch screen)

iPhone 14 Max (6.7-inch screen)

iPhone 14 Pro (6.1-inch screen)

iPhone 14 Pro Max (6.7-inch screen)

The Mini variant is widely tipped to be retired for the next generation of iPhones following underwhelming sales.

Kuo also claims that every model in the new line-up will come with 6GB of RAM, though RAM isn't a spec that Apple typically publicises for its iPhones. The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max have 6GB of RAM, while the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini have 4GB, so this would be an upgrade for the lower-end iPhones.

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max could also get LPDDR5 memory, while the lower end models would stick with the LPDDR 4X that's found in the iPhone 13 range, Kuo predicts.

The iPhone 14 is expected to be announced in September, in keeping with Apple's existing launch schedule. It's also rumoured to drop the notch in favour of a hole punch selfie camera, with the Face ID sensor hidden under the display.

