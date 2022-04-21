iPhone 14 leaks suggest faster USB connection but still no USB-C

The iPhone 14 launch is still about five months away, but the leaks continue to come thick and fast. Courtesy of 9to5Mac, we have leaked case schematics for the entire iPhone 14 range that suggests which cameras each model will have, and a rumour of a faster USB connection.

The above picture surfaced on Chinese social network Weibo. It shows case schematics for every handset in the iPhone 14 family. In keeping with previous rumours, it suggests there will be no iPhone 14 Mini variant, with the range instead comprising two 6.1-inch models (the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro) and two 6.7-inch phones (the iPhone 14 Max and Pro Max).

Also in keeping with previous rumours, it shows both the iPhone 14 and 14 Max with dual camera lenses on the back, while the two Pro models get three lenses and a LIDAR scanner.

The user who posted the image also claims that Apple will use a 'hole + pill' design for the front-facing camera cutouts – again, something we've heard previously.

But that's not all. According to iDropNews, the iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a faster Lightning connector than other iPhones. Upgrading to the equivalent of USB 3.0 speeds would mean a jump in data transfers from 480 Mbps to up to 5 Gbps. That would be a real boon to creative types looking to transfer large files like hi-res video.

The bad news would be that the iPhone would stick with Lightning connectors for another generation, instead of upgrading to USB-C. But you can't have everything.

