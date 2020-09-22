iPhone 12 names leaked – say hello to the iPhone 12 mini

Thanks to the latest iPhone 12 leak, we now know what the four new iPhones could be called. According to one tipster, the 5.4in model will be called the 'iPhone 12 mini', joined by the 6.1in 'iPhone 12' and 'iPhone 12 Pro' and 6.7in 'iPhone 12 Pro Max'.

That's according to Twitter user @L0vetodream, who has a pretty good track record of accurate Apple predictions.

12mini1212 Pro12 Pro MaxSeptember 21, 2020

The iPhone 12 mini moniker would be reminiscent of Apple's iPad mini, complete with lower case 'm'. It seems amusing that a 5.4in handset should be considered mini, but that's 2020 for you...

The iPhone 12 mini could feel a lot smaller than its screen size suggests, however, thanks to extremely narrow bezels giving it an all-screen front. That means it could feel a lot smaller in the hand – smaller even than the 5.8in iPhone 11.

Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently said that the 5.4in model would have a smaller notch than the rest of the line-up as well. The bigger iPhone 12 models should have the same size notches as the iPhone 11 line-up.

The other names are as expected. iPhone 12 goes without saying, while the 'Pro' and 'Max' names continue the nomenclature from the current iPhone range.

All the handsets are expected to have OLED screens (albeit apparently with no 120Hz refresh rate), while the 6.7in iPhone 12 Pro Max will be the biggest – and likely priciest – iPhone ever made. None of the phones are expected to come with a charger or headphones. Apple claims this is for environmental reasons, but cynics would say it lowers costs and drives demand for its AirPods wireless earbuds.

The Apple Watch Series 6 announced last week doesn't ship with a power adapter. Many saw this as Apple laying the groundwork for a similar announcement regarding the iPhone.

The phones should be announced in October, probably in the first half of the month. Stay tuned for more news as it comes. In the meantime, here's our comprehensive round-up of all the iPhone 12 leaks and news.

