IKEA and Sonos to launch SYMFONISK speakers in April

We knew IKEA and Sonos were working on a smart speaker. We knew it was going to be called SYMFONISK. And in fact we even knew there was going to be an on-wall speaker. But now we have a little more information, and confirmation of the launch date.

IKEA has confirmed that the Sonos collaboration will be officially launched next month, at the Feel Home exhibition in Milan, which begins on 9th April. It seems it will now be a range of products, with a release confirming the companies will present "the first products in the SYMFONISK range".

A teaser video seems to show the on-wall speaker we already knew about and a more typical bookshelf smart speaker, which promises to come with an "affordable" price tag. A new teaser video shows the speakers in situ but blurs the boxes so we can't actually see what the speakers look like. But we don't have long to wait.

Björn Block, business leader for IKEA Home Smart, said: "For IKEA, the smart home is not about gadgets, it’s about making life at home better with solutions that create a better atmosphere, make you live a more convenient life and make you feel safe.

"The collaboration with Sonos is a great example of this, offering affordable high-quality sound in combination with a great design piece that we hope will find its way into the many people’s homes."

