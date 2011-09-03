JBL has launched an entire new speaker range at this year's IFA.

Each model in the Studio 5 series uses a high-frequency compression driver with a glass-filled bi-radial horn 'to provide the high-impact sound and realism found in professional loudspeaker systems'.

The range starts with the £700 Studio 530 standmounters, rise to the £1300 Studio 580 floorstanders, and tops-out with the bigger Studio 590s, which are expected to retail for between £1700 and £1900.

Each model comes as a pair, but the speaker can also be used in surround sound configurations, to which end JBL is also launching the 520C centre speaker and two subwoofers.

All models can be specified in either black or cherry finishes.

