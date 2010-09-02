• The Loewe Art and Connect TV ranges will both adopt LED backlighting technology.

• Loewe's DR+ recording technology will be expanded across the range, so you can record on the TV's hard drive and distribute content to other devices around the home.

• Loewe 3D TV (yes, that's what it's called) is a 400Hz set, and there's a matching Blu-ray player.

• The company is also talking up its MediaNet functionality – basically a load of TV internet services. It looks substantial, but how many services will be available in the UK, we wonder?

