Following the recent release of the i-box Trax wireless speaker, i-Box has now announced its larger brother, the Max.

The i-box Max is a well-equipped Bluetooth speaker, with Bluetooth 4.0, NFC capability for instant connection with compatible devices, and support for the superior aptX Bluetooth wireless streaming codec.

The Max, as the name suggests, is quite large in size, measuring 29x13x14cm (WxHxD).

But, thanks to this size, it is able to house two, 5cm full-range drivers, along with a 7.5 cm low-frequency driver for bass output. A Class-D amplifier rounds off the innards, powering the drivers with 30W RMS.

Treble and bass settings can be altered manually via controls on the rear of the speaker.

i-box has fitted the Max with a rechargeable Lithium battery, which boasts up to 10 hours of wireless playback.

The speaker is able to charge up to two mobile devices, either on battery power, or when plugged in to the mains. A hands-free speakerphone is also built-in, to support phone calls from a smartphone.

Other connections include a 3.5mm input, and an output, along with RCA-phono inputs for the connection of other external equipment.

The speaker is controlled via a touch-sensitive panel on the top, however a rolling-wheel on the side takes care of volume levels.

The Max comes bundled with a mains charger, and i-Box's own 3.5mm cable.

Karl Thomas, found of i-box said, "if you're paying over £100 for a Bluetooth speaker, you want it to be loud...

"That's why we made the Max powerful, incorporated aptX 'CD-quality' sound, and added features like independent bass and treble controls."

Like other i-box devices, the Max incorporates the same signature styling, with the intention to be different to other Bluetooth speakers on the market.

The i-box Max comes with a five-year warranty and is available now for £150.

By Max Langridge

