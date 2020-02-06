House of Marley Redemption ANC are wireless earbuds for Bob's 75th birthday

House of Marley is celebrating Bob Marley’s 75th Birthday – but not with a boring old cake. Instead, the eco-friendly audio brand is marking the milestone by launching a pair of true wireless earbuds made from sustainable bamboo.

The planet-friendly Redemption ANCs feature Bluetooth 5.0, noise-cancelling technology, touch controls and a claimed battery life of 5 hours (20 hours with the charging case). In a hurry? A 15-minute USB-C quick charge gets you 2 hours playback.

The wireless buds are sweat- and water-resistant, so they're more than suitable for jamming in the gym. And, to minimise their impact on the environment, the in-ear tips are made from House of Marley's 'Regrind' recycled silicone, while the case is crafted from a composite of leftover sawdust and plastic fibres.

Fancy an eco-friendly Apple AirPods alternative? The Redemption ANC buds are on sale now for £179.99.

