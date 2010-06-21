It's the first time we've seen the price drop under £100, and it represents amazing value for money.

Given that we gave the player a resounding five stars last month when we tested it at £170, the price has dropped remarkably quickly.

"Sony's first machine for 2010 shows no sign of weakness – the 'S370 is an exceptionally gifted entry-level player," we said.

It went on to win our June Supertest, beating rivals from Panasonic, Philips and Samsung. What's more, it includes SACD playback, iPhone/iPod Touch control (via a free app) and streaming from BBC iPlayer. If you're looking for a budget Blu-ray player upgrade, you'll be hard pushed to do better.

And if you'd like something to play on it, Play.com is also offering the Limited Edition Steelbook Blu-ray of Gladiator for just £9.99.

