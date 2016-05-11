Last year the RIAA introduced a logo and hi-res definition for digital download services, and now says it will be adopted for qualifying hi-res music streaming as well.

It will apply to music streaming services using new technologies that meet the quality standards set out in the original Hi-Res Music definition.

The official standard for high-resolution audio was agreed in cooperation with the Consumer Electronics Association (CEA), the Digital Entertainment Group (DEG) and The Recording Academy Producers & Engineers Wing.

High-resolution audio is being defined as: "Lossless audio that is capable of reproducing the full range of sound from recordings that have been mastered from better-than-CD quality music sources."

A number of data packing technologies are being developed that can support the streaming of hi-res audio in a more efficient, less bandwidth hungry manner, including MPEG 4 Audio SLS and MQA (Master Quality Authenticated).

These and other approved technologies will allow licensed services to display the Hi-Res Music logo on their landing page or next to an individual album or track from 1st June.

Members of the RIAA include Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment and Warner Music Group. Last week Warner announced it would adopt MQA.

