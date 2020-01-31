Tickets for HIFI2020 Sydney, Australia's newest audio and AV show, are now on sale

Update: In light of the developing situation with the COVID-19 coronavirus and its effects on public gatherings, the organisers have decided to postpone HIFI2020 to 18-20 September. For more information, click here.

HIFI2020 Show

3-5 April 2020, Novotel Central Sydney

Discounted tickets for HIFI2020 – Sydney's newest prestige hi-fi event – are officially on sale now, so confirm your attendance today and save with early bird rates!

Presented in conjunction with official media partners Sound+Image and Australian Hi-Fi magazines (What Hi-Fi?'s sister publications from Down Under) HIFI2020 Sydney is will open its doors at the downtown Novotel Sydney Central over three days, from Friday April 3 to Sunday April 5, 2020.

So what exactly is a hi-fi show?

“It’s like a car show unveiling the world’s best cars, but with hi-fi music systems, headphones and home cinema gear – a chance to see and hear the world’s best equipment all in one place,” says HIFI2020’s Jez Ford, who has been surrounded by hi-fi for 30 years as a journalist on publications including Sound+Image, which he currently edits.

Unlike a car show, however, HIFI2020 lets attendees actually test drive all this luscious hi-fi, with individual rooms and suites across four floors of the hotel hosting everything from the latest in voice control and streaming systems up to the highest of high-end hi-fi.

“They say everyone should drive a sports car once,” says Jez. “When you hear what these systems can do with your favourite music, and you realise what a change they can bring to your home and lifestyle, they become irresistible. You have been warned!”

Attractions

(Image credit: Krix)

Krix Immersive Cinema

HIFI2020 will host a world-first demonstration – a full specification DTS:X Pro 30.2 immersive home cinema. South Australia's Krix will partner with Trinnov Audio to put on a show of epic proportions, demonstrating the dramatic improvement a high speaker count can have on spatial resolution and realism. You'll be right in the middle of the action – hear musical instruments fill the room, birds fly overhead, and cars crash around you, in one of the biggest spatial audio demonstrations of its type, ever. While entry to the Krix Immersive Cinema is included with HIFI2020 ticket, Krix and the show organisers advise booking a session in advance here: https://krix.eventbrite.com.au.

(Image credit: HIFI2020 Show Sydney)

Halcro & Kyron & Döhmann: Australian triple whammy in a half-million-dollar hi-fi system

Halcro has returned, with Australia’s legendary creator of “the best amplifier ever” (as reviewed by US Stereophile magazine) bringing their new Eclipse power amplifiers retailing at $135,000 a pair to HIFI2020.

Kyron Audio has won every ‘Best of Show’ hi-fi accolade available, and you’ll realise why when you hear the utter realism of these peerless and unique Australian speakers.

And topping off this all-Aussie system is the latest vinyl turntable from Mark Döhmann’s Döhmann Audio, the Helix One Mk2, considered one of the world’s finest turntables at any price, and a true reference for musical enjoyment.

Döhmann, Halcro and Kyron together in one room represent a spectacular combination in a system with a retail value well over half a million dollars. It's a chance to hear how the world's best hi-fi can sound.

Hall of Vinyl

Vinyl lovers can rejoice! The Hall of Vinyl near HIFI2020’s entrance will host vinyl record sales and classic album sessions throughout the three days of the show, free with HIFI2020 show entry or $5 for those who come just to browse the selection of classic, collectable and bargain LPs.

“Vinyl continues its amazing resurgence,” says Jez Ford, “and it’s largely youth-driven, with a new generation loving the experience and the sound of playing vinyl. There are some amazing vinyl systems at the Show to demonstrate just how good the black stuff can sound, and the Hall of Vinyl is a chance to take some of that vinyl joy home with you.”

The Sanctuary and the Corridor of Sound

For HIFI2020, the Novotel's lower ground level will be transformed into what's been dubbed 'The Sanctuary', hosting a reference system from Bowers & Wilkins (maker of the legendary 800 Series loudspeakers) that's used in recording studios around the world, including London’s Abbey Road Studios.

The Corridor of Sound is up on the 9th floor of the hotel, where each of the 20+ rooms holds a different demonstration of hi-fi, headphones, home cinema and more, offering a chance to sample many real-world audio systems as well as some of the industry's highest offerings. The HIFI2020 website has a full list of brands and details of what will be at the show.

HIFI2020 show details

WHAT: HIFI2020 hi-fi show

WHERE: Novotel Sydney Central, 169-179 Thomas St, Sydney NSW 2000.

WHEN: Friday 3 April 2020, 2-8pm, Saturday 4 April 2020, 10am-5pm, Sunday 5 April 2020, 10am-4pm

HIFI2020 SHOW ENTRY: $25 on door, or $20 early bird rates online, $10 students with card

HALL OF VINYL ENTRY: $5 on door, or free with HIFI2020 ticket

