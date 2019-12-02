Here are the 7 best Cyber Monday soundbar deals

Luckily for anyone looking for a soundbar to boost their TV's inherently sub-par sound, there are plenty of soundbar deals still live in the Cyber Monday sale.

Below we've picked our absolute favourites, from budget bars to more seriously priced bar-and-sub solutions...

Sonos Beam (Black) $399 $299 at Amazon

When reviewing this smart-speaker/soundbar with HDMI ARC (to support your TV's sound), we exclaimed, "given the Beam’s dimensions, the width and spaciousness of the soundstage are astonishing." And we could say the same of this deal – most fast if you want to get better sound from your TV. View Deal

Sonos Playbar soundbar $699 $529 at Amazon

Want a bigger, more room-filling sound? Save on the original Sonos soundbar in the Black Friday sales, it's now down to just $529, a huge saving and the cheapest price we've seen.View Deal

Sony HTS350 soundbar with wireless sub $280 $150 at Best Buy

Sony has an excellent track record with home cinema kit, including soundbars like this one. This budget Sony soundbar whacks out 320 watts of power and comes with a wireless sub. Now nearly half price.View Deal

Samsung HW-Q60R Soundbar $500 $280 at Best Buy

You can save a healthy $220 on this impressive 360-watt soundbar and wireless subwoofer. It features a couple of clever features: Acoustic Beam tech aims to deliver immersive sound, plus Adaptive Sound Control claims to be able to optimizes audio for each scene.View Deal

Yamaha YAS-207 soundbar $300 $275 at Adorama

You can now save $90 on this fantastic HDMI-toting soundbar from Yamaha. It's a clear step above entry-level models in terms of quality, with a detailed and spacious soundfield and tight, tonally balanced character. Worth every penny - even at its non-discounted price.View Deal

Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System $250 $200 at Crutchfield

At just 55cm, this is one of the most compact soundbars we’ve ever seen. That makes it perfect for those who need something to boost the sound of a smaller bedroom TV.View Deal

MORE:

Here are the 7 best Black Friday TV deals still available

Here are the 10 best Black Friday headphones deals still available

The best Cyber Monday 2019 deals