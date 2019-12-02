Here are the 7 best Cyber Monday soundbar deals

Luckily for anyone looking for a soundbar to boost their TV's inherently sub-par sound, there are plenty of soundbar deals still live in the Cyber Monday sale.
Below we've picked our absolute favourites, from budget bars to more seriously priced bar-and-sub solutions...
Sonos Beam (Black)
$399 $299 at Amazon
When reviewing this smart-speaker/soundbar with HDMI ARC (to support your TV's sound), we exclaimed, "given the Beam’s dimensions, the width and spaciousness of the soundstage are astonishing." And we could say the same of this deal – most fast if you want to get better sound from your TV. View Deal
Sonos Playbar soundbar
$699 $529 at Amazon
Want a bigger, more room-filling sound? Save on the original Sonos soundbar in the Black Friday sales, it's now down to just $529, a huge saving and the cheapest price we've seen.View Deal
Sony HTS350 soundbar with wireless sub
$280 $150 at Best Buy
Sony has an excellent track record with home cinema kit, including soundbars like this one. This budget Sony soundbar whacks out 320 watts of power and comes with a wireless sub. Now nearly half price.View Deal
Samsung HW-Q60R Soundbar
$500 $280 at Best Buy
You can save a healthy $220 on this impressive 360-watt soundbar and wireless subwoofer. It features a couple of clever features: Acoustic Beam tech aims to deliver immersive sound, plus Adaptive Sound Control claims to be able to optimizes audio for each scene.View Deal
VIZIO Dolby Atmos soundbar + sub
$500 $300 at Best Buy
The cheapest Dolby Atmos soundbar ever? This Vizio soundbar system promises an immersive experience with Atmos decoding. Use your smartphone to stream music from any Chromecast-enabled app, like Spotify, Pandora and iHeartRadio, too.
Yamaha YAS-207 soundbar
$300 $275 at Adorama
You can now save $90 on this fantastic HDMI-toting soundbar from Yamaha. It's a clear step above entry-level models in terms of quality, with a detailed and spacious soundfield and tight, tonally balanced character. Worth every penny - even at its non-discounted price.View Deal
Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System
$250 $200 at Crutchfield
At just 55cm, this is one of the most compact soundbars we’ve ever seen. That makes it perfect for those who need something to boost the sound of a smaller bedroom TV.View Deal
MORE:
Here are the 7 best Black Friday TV deals still available
Here are the 10 best Black Friday headphones deals still available