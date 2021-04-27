HDR10+ support expands to Chromecast, Roku and Paramount+

Google, Roku and Paramount+ have announced support for HDR10+, the dynamic HDR video format developed by Samsung. Google expects to use HDR10+ with its Chromecast devices, while Roku has already enabled HDR10+ on its new Roku Express 4K+, Express 4K and Roku Ultra (2020) products. Paramount+ (a new US video streaming service; a rebranded CBS All Access) says it is now streaming original shows such as The Stand to certified devices in HDR10+, too.

The new signings mean there are now over 100 companies supporting HDR10+, including Amazon, YouTube, 20th Century Fox, Panasonic, Vizio, Hisense, Xiaomi and Phillips. Netflix has said it might support HDR10+ in the future, but it has yet to announce any firm plans. Amazon Prime Video already streams a number of hit shows in HDR10+, including The Grand Tour, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Man in the High Castle.

"We envision HDR10+ being a key enabler for Chromecast with GoogleTV plus other platforms going forth and we look forward to helping our various partners across the industry achieve a great HDR experience,” said Matt Frost, Google's director of Product Management.

Google, Roku and Paramount+ already support the rival Dolby Vision HDR format, meaning consumers will not longer be forced to pick a side (or specific video streaming service) in the pursuit of better picture quality.

