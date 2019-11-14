Have your favourite track added to What Hi-Fi?'s ultimate audiophile playlist

We're putting together an Ultimate Audiophile Playlist, and we want your suggestions for tracks that should be included.

The playlist will showcase the best tracks for showing off your system, be they exquisite feats of production, those pieces with tricky-to-master rhythms or simply a gorgeous vocal line that, if your kit possesses the right dynamic sensibilities, pierces the soul.

The rules are simple: you can pick only one track, no artist will feature on the playlist more than once (so check what else has been submitted), and suggestions must be submitted via the page linked here on the new-look What Hi-Fi? forum.

Once you've logged in – users of our old forum can sign in using existing accounts, though you'll have to change your password when prompted – just tell us why the track you've chosen is a must-listen for audiophiles, and what it means to you.

We'll be publishing the playlist soon, with a feature on our website picking out some highlights, so your words could appear right here on whathifi.com. You'll also be able to listen to all of the chosen songs on your favourite streaming service, where we will be sharing the playlist in full.

Win a pair of Award-winning Fyne Audio speakers

(Image credit: Fyne Audio)

But that's not all! To celebrate the relaunch of the What Hi-Fi? forum, we're giving away a pair of Award-winning speakers courtesy of Fyne Audio.

The F302 floorstanders swept aside all competition last year to be named our favourite towers under £500, and they retained their Award in 2019. If you want to be in with a chance of winning a pair, entering our competition is simple.

Just sign up to the forum, if you haven't already, then head to the competition page. All you have to do is describe your favourite track, then confirm your entry in our giveaway widget by signing in with your forum username.

Contestants with multiple entries will be disqualified. After the deadline to enter, we’ll randomly select a winner and announce it in the thread linked to above.

And if you're stuck for inspiration, you can check out the What Hi-Fi? new issue playlist, which we update 13 times a year – whenever a new magazine goes on sale.

Listen: What Hi-Fi? Spotify playlist 2019

Listen: What Hi-Fi? Tidal playlist Awards 2019

Listen: What Hi-Fi? Deezer playlist Awards 2019

Listen: What Hi-Fi? Qobuz playlist Awards 2019

Head to the What Hi-Fi? forum to suggest a track for our Ultimate Audiophile Playlist.