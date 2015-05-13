Initially revealed as a Kickstarter project in 2014, the Gramofon (made by wi-fi network Fon) enables any audio set-up to be turned into a wireless streaming system.

It already includes Spotify Connect, and now a firmware update has added Qualcomm's AllPlay platform too. This means it will support other music streaming services on the AllPlay platform, including Napster, Rhapsody, TuneIn, Aupeo, doubleTwist and Soma FM.

Additional services including Tidal, SoundCloud and iHeart Radio will be added soon.

Users can create a simple multi-room system by adding additional Gramofons to other audio systems around the home. Using the AllPlay app, listeners can choose to play music in one room, or different music in several different rooms, or synchronise all the Gramofons to play the same music everywhere.

Fon is rolling out the AllPlay firmware upgrade now for all existing units, and future shipments will have it pre-installed in the device. The Gramofon streamers costs €59 (£43) and is available online from www.gramofon.com