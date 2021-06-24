Google Pixel 6 Pro case listed on Amazon "confirms" huge camera bump

Google’s upcoming flagship phones – the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro – haven't been officially announced yet. But that hasn't stopped one enterprising accessory maker listing a Pixel 6 Pro case for sale on Amazon.

Renowned leaker Jon Prosser was first to spot the case by the mysterious 'Sucnakp Store'. It was quickly ordered by the folks at Phandroid, who then posted a hands-on with it.

Is the case legit? It's too early to say but if it is, the shape of the case appears to confirm that Google has opted for a striking 'edge-to-edge' camera bump. As for the size, the case points to the Pixel 6 Pro being the same size as the OnePlus 9 Pro (163 x 74 x 9mm).

A slew of recent rumours tip the Pixel 6 Pro for a whopping 50MP main camera (the camera is expected to protrude around 3mm from the back of the device) and a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display. The smaller Pixel 6 is tipped for a 6.4-inch FHD flat screen, though like the flagship Pro, it's said to feature a 120Hz refresh rate.

Before you get too excited, it's well worth noting that the 'first ever' Pixel 6 Pro case appears to be based on detailed renders developed by Jon Prosser and published over a month ago. Could the supposed case be a one-off, 3D printed to match the renders?

We'll keep you updated with all the latest Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro news and leaks in the run-up to the rumoured October launch. In the meantime, here's the latest on Apple's upcoming iPhone 13.

