Pixel 5 pre-orders go live with free Bose QC 35 II headphones offer

Google has announced its new Pixel 5 flagship phone and there's an enticing deal for anyone thinking about putting down their cash.

Pixel 5 pre-orders are live and you can get a free pair of Bose headphones when you place your order. And not just any Bose headphones, the highly regarded Bose QC 35 II wireless noise-cancelling headphones.

Google Pixel 5 phone + free Bose QC 35 II headphones

Buy a Pixel 5 before 19th October 11:59pm BST, or a Pixel 4a (5G) between 5th November and 18th November, and receive a complimentary set of Bose QC 35 II headphones. Available in the UK, Ireland, Germany and France for residents aged 18 or older; while stocks last. View Deal

Google has billed the Pixel 5 as "the ultimate 5G Google phone", and it features a 6-inch Flexible OLED, FHD+ screen, with HDR video support, a 4000mAh battery and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor.

The Pixel 5 launches alongside new additions to the company's speaker range, including the Google Nest Audio and Chromecast with Google TV streamer.