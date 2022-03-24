Google is streamlining how you buy, rent and watch TV shows and movies

From May, the Google Play app will no longer be a place you can purchase, rent and watch TV shows and movies from Google; the Google TV app will be your exclusive one-stop-shop for that.

The inevitable move – confirmed in an announcement by a Google Community Manager – comes more than a year after the Google Play Movies & TV app was redesigned as simply Google TV. The service brings together movies and shows from across video streaming apps under one umbrella while offering recommendations and in-app purchases.

In a matter of weeks, however, Google TV will be the exclusive home for buying and renting movies and shows from Google on your Android device, with film and TV content no longer supported in the Play app. Google is basically streamlining its entertainment hub – much like Apple did with its iTunes and Apple TV experience. The Play app will remain a store for apps, games and books.

So what does this mean for you? If you want to continue renting and buying video entertainment from Google from May 2022, you'll simply need to make sure you've updated your Play Movies & TV app to Google TV in the Play Store if you haven't already done so, free of charge.

Play credit and gifts cards will be compatible with purchases in the Google TV app, while Google TV app purchases will continue to be eligible for family sharing and Play Points. Your wishlist can be accessed within the Google TV app or downloaded via takeout.google.com, too.

