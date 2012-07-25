Owners of Sonos music systems can now wall mount them using these new bespoke brackets from Flexson.

Designed and built in Britain, the Flexson brackets are engineered specifically to work with the Sonos Play:3, Play:5, Connect, Connect Amp and Bridge.

They're made from superior-quality steel, can tilt and swivel and have flexible-fit cable covers. Available now, the full range consists of:

• Flexson Sonos Play:3 bracket: £35 – gloss white and black finishes; landscape or portrait; 60-degree swivel; 25-degree tilt

• Flexson Sonos Play:5 bracket: £50 – gloss white and black finishes; 60-degree swivel; 25-degree tilt

• Flexson Connect Amp bracket: £35 – gloss white finish; accessible controls; optional-fit cable cover – can be fitted top or bottom

• Flexson Connect bracket: £30 - gloss white finish; accessible controls; optional-fit cable cover – can be fitted top or bottom

• Flexson Bridge bracket: £20 – gloss white finish. Can be orientated at 0, 90, 180 or 270 degrees

