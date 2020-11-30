Five-star Bluetooth speaker drops to just £31.99 in Amazon's Cyber Monday deals!

We'll get straight to it: the five-star Tribit Audio Stormbox Micro has been further reduced to just £31.99 at Amazon, as part of the online retailer's Cyber Monday special deals.

Yes, this already-budget belter of a Bluetooth speaker, which started out at £50 and was then reduced to £42 for Black Friday, has been slashed by a further £10 in price especially for Cyber Monday – a whopping 36 per cent saving on what was already a great value little speaker.

Five-star 2020 Bluetooth speaker deal! Tribit Audio Stormbox Micro £50 £31.99 (save £18) at Amazon

A five-star budget Bluetooth speaker that was initially reduced to £42 at Amazon and now has received an extra juicy discount. With IP67 water and dust-proofing, stereo-pairing, a stretchy strap for slinging around your bike's handlebars and a lovely sound for the money, we loved the Stormbox Micro at £50, and we definitely love it now. View Deal

Buy it and you can expect a mature, musical sound, a surprisingly weighty bass and a USB-C charger. It's a durable and makes a truly enjoyable gift for the music-lover in your life, too.

The orange colourway is still £41.99, but if the original black model suits, it's a top deal for Cyber Monday – and honestly, it’s hard to imagine a home decor, backpack or personal taste that the Tribit Audio Stormbox Micro couldn’t happily merge in with. It's the size of a stack of drinks coasters, with a soft-feeling charcoal fabric jacket covering the upwards-facing half of the speaker. The bottom half is rubberised, with two buttons for power and Bluetooth pairing on either side of the rounded bottom edge, looking from above. On the back, there's a neat little stretchy strap you can unsnap to sling over a bike handlebar, bag or tent pole.

Our advice? We've never seen it at this price, and we're not sure we will again once the Cyber Monday frenzy dies down. You could even buy two, stereo pair them and volia! A demure set of wireless desktop speakers. It's a great shout for the money...

