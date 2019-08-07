Feature-packed Marantz SR6013 AV receiver now $600 off

A 9.2-channel, feature-packed home theater AV receiver bearing the highly-respected Marantz name and a heavily discounted, now-three-figure price tag? Correct, this deal is big.

It's all thanks to US retailer Crutchfield offering 40 per cent off the Marantz SR6013, reducing it from $1499 to just $899. That price can be found on the likes of New Egg and Amazon too, but Crutchfield is offering a further incentive when you buy the Marantz from them: 50 per cent off an Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) or $200 off a Denon wireless speaker.

Marantz SR6013 AV receiver $1499 $899 at Crutchfield

A feature-packed, 9-channel AV amp with a 40 per cent discount – what's not to like? Crutchfield is also offering the Echo Dot for just $24.99 with the purchase, so this could be the nudge you need to start a voice-controlled smart home.View Deal

We haven't tested this particular model, but if features and reputation are anything to go by you should be getting a lot for your money. The SR6013 is a 9-channel amplifier driven by 185W per channel. You'll find eight HDMI inputs (one located on the front of the unit), as well as three outputs: two for the main zone (so you could run a TV and projector in parallel) and one for a second zone.

There's eARC support for the passthrough of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X from TV apps using a single HDMI cable, and the SR6013 supports 5.1.2, 5.1.4, and 7.1.2 Atmos speaker configurations.

DTS Virtual:X, which is designed to create the effect of an 11.1-channel – specifically 7.1.4 – surround-sound set up through a 5.1 or even a stereo set-up, is also supported.

4K Ultra HD, 4K upscaling, High Dynamic Range (HDR), 3D, HLG, BT.2020 and Dolby Vision are all present and correct. And, to top it off, there's IMAX Enhanced support (via a future firmware update) for those wanting to take advantage of the new 4K, HDR and DTS:X combination platform.

The 2018 model features Audyssey MultEQ XT32 automatic room acoustic correction. And in terms of digital and streaming music options you'll find built-in wi-fi, Bluetooth, the HEOS multi-room platform, AirPlay 2 and Amazon Alexa voice control compatibility. It also supports high-resolution audio playback (PCM up to 24-bit/192kHz resolution, DSD up to 5.6MHz).

The Marantz SR6013 AV home theater receiver is available for $899 (was $1,499) for a limited time at Crutchfield – a huge saving considering the host of features on offer.

MORE: Best AV receivers 2019: brilliant home cinema amplifiers