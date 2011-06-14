If you've been twiddling your thumbs waiting for a pair of speakers to come on the market made out of solid 18 karat gold, you're in luck.

But you'll have to move quick, for Shape Audio is only going to make one pair of its €5m Organic Harmony in Gold speakers...

Yes, the Organic Harmony range, brought to our attention by online high-end design magazine Beuniq, are available – in limited numbers – in gold, silver and bronze.

Shape Audio will produce 99 pairs of Organic Harmony in bronze, five pairs in Argentium Sterling Silver and one pair in 18 karat gold.

The speakers stand 135cms tall and 27cms wide, presumably at the widest point of its curvaceous design,and include integrated amplification, ethernet, analogue, digital and XLR inputs.

A 1000-watt Class D power amplifier is inside, driving a total of five speakers.

And as you might expect: they're on the heavy side. The bronze, silver and gold models weighing 95, 115 and 215kgs respectively.

Still, at least the bronze and silver models are far more affordable: a snip at €63,000 and €300,000 respectively.

Oh, and we did say the prices are excluding VAT, didn't we? Still, there is a lifetime guarantee...

