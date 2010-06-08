If you ever find yourself stranded on a desert island, this unusual looking device could be the perfect companion.

The Eton Solarlink FR360 (£50) is a solar-powered, wind-up radio capable of receiving FM, AM and shortwave broadcasts.

Even better, it has a torch, siren and mobile phone charger built in.

The splash-proof casing means it's ideal for outdoor use, and will pick up worldwide radio services on shortwave bands. Power comes from the hand-crank generator, the built-in solar panel, the rechargeable Ni-MH battery pack or the good old mains.

The flashing red LED emergency light and siren could be handy for attracting the attention of passing ships.

