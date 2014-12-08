All three speakers have IPX7 waterproofing meaning they can be completely submerged in water, while a rubberised housing should mean it can take a few knocks and bumps. The portable speakers have a claimed battery life of 12 hours.

Your music is of course controlled by your smartphone, tablet or computer, via wireless Bluetooth, but there are also track and volume controls on the speakers themselves.

The Ecorox and Ecoxbt also come with mounting options and carabiner clips, meaning you can hook them on to your clothing or bag when you're being all outdoors-y.

“Athletes, adrenaline junkies, and adventure enthusiasts favour our rugged speakers because they are 100% waterproof, not just water resistant,” says Greg Fadul, CEO of Ecoxgear. Well, it's certainly a good feature.

The Ecoxgear range of Bluetooth speakers is available now on Amazon. The Ecoxbt costs £80, Ecorox £90 and Ecostone £110.

MORE: Best Bluetooth speakers 2014