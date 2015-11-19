Dolby Laboratories and Warner Bros Home Entertainment confirmed in January that they planned to bring 4K Ultra HD movies, mastered in Dolby Vision, to the market some time in 2015.

Now the two companies are offering a range of films through the Vudu video on demand service, owned by Walmart.

To watch the films, you’ll need to have a Dolby Vision compatible TV, such as Vizio’s Reference series and for the Dolby Atmos soundtrack, you’ll also need a compatible AV receiver and speaker package.

Films available include recent blockbusters Mad Max: Fury Road and American Sniper, as well as The Man from U.N.C.L.E, The Gallows, San Andreas, Man of Steel, Jupiter Ascending, along with previously announced titles Edge of Tomorrow and Into the Storm.

Vudu also has a selection of films available in Dolby Vision only, with no Atmos soundtrack. They include Focus, The Great Gatsby, Sherlock Holmes and The Hangover trilogy.

The VOD service has also announced that anyone who buys a Vizio Reference series TV will get a free digital copy of Mad Max: Fury Road with Dolby Vision through its service.

While it was reported in 2012 that Walmart was planning a European expansion of the Vudu service, through UK supermarket chain Asda, we’ve yet to see it arrive on these shores.

MORE: 2015 TV tech - 4K, HDR, Quantum Dot and Dolby Vision explained