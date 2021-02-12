Disney Plus reaches 95m subscribers ahead of schedule

Disney Plus is growing quicker than expected. The streaming service has 94.9 million subscribers already, Disney announced during its Q1 2021 earnings call. When it launched in November 2019, the service aimed to reach 90 million subscribers within four years, but has already passed that goal after just over a year.

In fact, its true number of subscribers is probably higher. That's because these figures only account for the period up to 2nd January of this year. Considering that WandaVision – Disney Plus' first Marvel TV series, and one of the most highly anticipated TV shows of recent years – only started airing on 15th January, the number could be as high as 100 million.

That trails Netflix's 200 million customers. But it's still quite an achievement in a little over a year.

Disney Plus' subscriber numbers are up significantly on the 86 million it announced at its investor day in December, thanks in large part to the release of the second series of The Mandalorian and the Pixar film Soul. It has now revised its expectations, and aims to reach between 230 million and 260 million subscribers by 2024.

As announced in December, the service will have its first price rise at the end of this month. From 23rd February, the monthly cost for new subscribers will be £7.99 (up from £5.99), $7.99 (up from $6.99), AU$11.99 (up from AU$8.99), and €8.99 (up from €6.99). In the US, the Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus bundle will also get a $1 increase to $13.99 per month. Current subscribers won't have to pay the new prices until their first bill after August 22nd 2021.

Despite this, there's plenty to look forward to. Star – Disney Plus' Hulu replacement for international customers – will hit Europe, Canada and New Zealand on 23rd of this month, while Raya and the Last Dragon will land on Disney Plus as a paid Premier Access title on March 5th, alongside Marvel shows The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in March and Loki in May. Don't forget, we've also got the previously announced 10 new Star Wars shows, 10 Marvel shows and 15 Disney live action, Disney Animation and Pixar features to look forward to. So, it's safe to say subscribers won't be short of content moving forward.

