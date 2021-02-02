Devialet Phantom I takes the powerful wireless speaker to "the next level"

Devialet has announced a successor to one of the most distinctive and innovative wireless speakers around. The all-new Phantom I is an evolution of the original model, with improved amplification, next-generation audio processing, wider functionality, and better thermal dissipation for a claimed four times greater energy efficiency.

Like the first Phantom, which was released in 2014 and has since spawned more powerful Phantoms as well as the more compact and affordable Phantom Reactor (now being renamed ‘Phantom II’), the Phantom I is based on Devialet's patented ADH (Analog Digital Hybrid) amplification.

It also uses the French audio brand's Speaker Active Matching (SAM) technology for ensuring the amplifier and drive units work in harmony, says Devialet. Heart Bass Implosion (HBI) is claimed to provide deep, impactful bass from the compact enclosure; and Active Cospherical Engine (ACE) is designed to output sound waves evenly from the spherical chassis in all directions.

(Image credit: Devialet )

Devialet has always been proud of the Phantom’s compactness to power fidelity ratio – even the least powerful Reactor can go as loud as a motorcycle or hand drill – and to that end the Phantom I is available at two power levels, each in two colourways. One model comes in light chrome or matt black and can deliver a maximum volume of 103dB (between 16Hz and 25kHz); the other comes with dark chrome and gold side panels and offers up to 108dB volume (between 14Hz and 27kHz) – equal to the most powerful Phantom Gold.

While very much adhering to the distinctive spherical Phantom aesthetic, the newest member of the family has been updated with a matt finish, tweaked signature side panels, rear LED lights for showing statuses, and the all-new Arch accessory, which allows the owner to connect and play analogue sources through the speaker, expanding its network (AirPlay 2, UPnP and Roon) connectivity.

The Devialet Phantom I is now available from £1890 (AU$3690).

