Denon's well-equipped PMA-1700NE integrated amp doesn't discriminate on source

The return of the High-End Munich 2022 show has thrown up all sorts of lovely new hi-fi products, including a new top-of-the-line amplifier from Denon.

The PMA-1700NE, an integrated amplifier with a power output of 140W, promises 'true audiophile' performance and support for high-resolution audio playback up to 11.2MHz DSD and 32-bit/384-kHz (when using the jitter-reducing USB-DAC input).

Prefer a 12-inch platter to a stream of 1s and 0s? Vinyl lovers will be pleased to note that the PMA-1700NE boasts a built-in phono preamplifier that caters for both moving magnet and moving coil phono cartridges.

Elsewhere, there is an optical digital input (useful for older TVs), the usual gold-plated analogue speaker terminals, and a subwoofer pre-out that is likely to come in handy when integrating this amp into a home cinema set-up.

If the PMA-1700NE is anything like its predecessor, the PMA-1600NE, it should be built to last. This time, the classic Denon "vibration-resistant" design is accented by an electric volume control for smoother adjustment of output levels.

The Denon PMA-1700NE will be available in June for £1699 ($2099, AU$3499), alongside the company's newly unveiled DCD-900NE CD player. The new PMA-900HNE streaming amp is to hit stores a month later.

