Denon’s remarkable AVR-X2300W home cinema amplifier is the readers’ pick for 2016. Given that it’s also taken home our Product of the Year Award in the Home Cinema Amplifiers category, it’s obviously a very well-regarded machine.

At the risk of repeating ourselves, it's a lavishly specified, impeccably built and fine-sounding multi-channel amplifier. And at £500, one of the most aggressively priced products of our entire 102 Award-winners.

But it's also a remarkably pragmatic choice as a readers' favourite. Often our Readers' Award goes something to ground-breaking, extravagant or headline-grabbing in some other way – but the X2300W isn’t really any of those things.

Instead it’s a product that takes established technologies, executes them brilliantly and manages to deliver a level of ergonomic and audio performance that seems uncanny at the price. All of which is commendable, even if it isn't as eye-catching as some of our other Products of the Year.

It just goes to prove that What Hi-Fi? readers not only recognise a superb product when they hear it, they’re even more level-headed and discerning than we thought.

