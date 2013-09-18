This Denon soundbar joins the recent trend of TV speakers that sit underneath your television, alongside products such as the Bose Solo and LG Sound Plate.

First spotted back in June, the Denon TV Speaker Base is now official and will go on sale with a price tag of £249.

Not just a speaker for your TV's sound, the Denon Speaker Base also offers aptX Bluetooth for streaming wireless music from compatible computers, smartphones and tablets, plus a 3.5mm input for other devices.

Connection to your TV comes via the choice of coaxial and optical digital inputs, with no sign of any HDMI connections.

Your TV's sound will be given the Dolby Digital treatment with decoding on board and support for five listening modes and Denon's own Virtual Surround mode, which no doubt attempts to replicate the immersion created by a surround sound speaker system.

The Denon DHT-T100 has dual 2in x 5in oval drivers and dual 0.5in dome tweeters, plus two bass ports at the rear of the unit, as this image illustrates rather nicely.

Alongside the five listening modes, there is also a Night Mode which aims to ensure the sound quality doesn't dip when you drop the volume.

Denon states the TV Speaker Base is designed to support screens of up to 50in, with a 27kg weight limit, and can be installed in minutes. It also comes with a learning remote control for taking control of your TV.

The Speaker Base itself measure just over 60cm wide and 7cm high, with a depth of 35.5cm.

Intrigued? Denon’s DHT-T100 is priced at £249 and is set to be available to buy from later this month.

by Priya Patel

