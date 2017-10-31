We're fans of Denon's Envaya wireless speakers. A couple of years ago, its Envaya and Envaya Mini earned four out of five stars in our tests.

So now rumours of a new range are confirmed, we can't wait to get our hands on them.

The new range comprises three models: Envaya (DSB250BT), Envaya Mini (DSB150BT) and Envaya Pocket (DSB50BT). The Envaya is the largest of the three, and is designed for use in the home or garden. The Mini is smaller and less powerful, while Envaya Pocket is the best-suited for taking on your travels.

All three models feature Bluetooth aptX - for 'CD-like' quality music - with a range of 30 feet, and can be paired to play in stereo. They're compatible with Siri too, can double as speaker phones and have IP67-rate waterproofing, so you can leave them submerged for up to 30 minutes.

With regards to battery life, you'll get 10 hours from the Envaya Pocket, 11 from the Envaya Mini, and 13 for the regular Envaya; charging time is claimed to be between 2.5 and four hours.

Each model has respectable power for speakers of this type. Envaya is driven by two channels of 13 watts each, the Mini by 2 x 8.5w and the Pocket by 2 x 6.5w.

They come with handy carry straps in either grey or black finishes, and are available now. The Envaya Pocket will cost £90, the Envaya Mini £130 and the Envaya £170.

Read more:

The best What Hi-Fi? deals of the month

Best wireless speakers

Tibo Sphere is a non-spherical range of wireless multi-room speakers

Could Microsoft's Xbox consoles offer wireless hi-res audio support?

Extend your hand to Sony’s extravagant Xperia Hello! smart speaker

Listen to the What Hi-Fi? playlist