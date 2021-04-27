Dali IO-4 and IO-6 premium noise-cancelling headphones are now $100 off

Dali's premium headphones offer an "integrated, beautifully timed sound" and "gorgeous" finish – that's what we said under intense review. And right now, both models are heavily discounted at Amazon.

Currently, you can save a stonking $100 on either the IO-4 or the noise-cancelling IO-6 option by heading over to the retail giant.

High-end Dali wireless over-ear headphones, $100 off

Dali IO-4 wireless headphones $399 $299 (save $100) at Amazon

The IO-4s claim a whopping 60 hours of wireless listening time, double that of their noise-cancelling siblings. In terms of wireless codecs, Bluetooth aptX, aptX HD and Apple AAC are all supported, and the finish is incredible for this price. At 25% off, they are selling fast.View Deal

Dali IO-6 noise-cancelling headphones $499 $399 (save $100) at Amazon

If noise-cancelling is a must-have, the IO-6 boasts effective ANC to boot, alongside an integrated, beautifully timed sound. You'll also get up to 30 hours of playtime from these over-ears, even with noise-cancelling deployed. Again, we doubt they'll be around at this price (which equates to a 20% saving) for long...

Better known for its Award-winning Oberon and Spektor speakers, Dali was something of a late bloomer when it came to headphones, releasing its first foray into the market in late 2019. But what a foray the IO range is.

We reviewed both the IO-4 and the set with added noise-cancelling, the IO-6s, praising the "expansive, clear sound", "textured vocals" and "premium, classy build". The team were seriously impressed with form, finesse, detail and functionality, only docking a star in each model because we noted that the sound performance lacked a little dynamic punch.

The earpads are soft and capable of rotating a full 90 degrees, making them comfortable around the neck as well as on the head. The earcups can also lie flat for easier storage. Both the ‘caramel white’ colourway (which sounds delicious, and looks the part too) and the Iron Black finish are discounted, and in terms of wireless codecs, Bluetooth aptX, aptX HD and Apple AAC are all supported.

The controls on the right earcup (both over-ear models house Dali's custom 50mm paper fibre cone driver) work a treat, too. For volume adjustment, lightly press the upper or lower part of the outer disc, and for track control, call-handling or connecting to your voice assistant, it’s the central, beautifully-branded button. It's new tech, but it's Dali, so everything feels underpinned by old-school principles and methods.

As we concluded in our review of the IO-4: "If you're looking for a pair of headphones that offer a more refined effortless, spacious sound and handles midrange detail and vocals particularly well, you have found them".

And don't forget, you're adding a $100 saving to the mix, too...

