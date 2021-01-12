CES 2021: Panasonic and Klipsch team up to support in-car Dolby Atmos Music

Dolby Atmos Music is coming to the car. At CES 2021, Panasonic and Klipsch have joined forces to show off a proof-of-concept in-car system capable of playing Dolby's immersive audio format.

The in-car system is made by Panasonic, in collaboration with Klipsch and Dolby. As it's just a proof-of-concept for now, there's no consumer product as such – not yet, at least. According to Panasonic, though, the result is "an impressive listening experience that features an immersive soundscape for the automotive cabin."

As well it should. Dolby Atmos Music is 360 surround sound technology for, you guessed it, music. By adding height and being able to position sound in 360 degrees around the listener, it adds a completely new angle to your listening experience, similar to Sony's 360 Reality Audio.

Sadly, there's no word on which cars or systems will get the tech, but hopefully, it's only a matter of time before we get to experience it...

