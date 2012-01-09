Samsung says it will hit 20 million Smart TV app downloads later this month and there's a newly designed interface and fresh content to celebrate.

After hitting 10 million app downloads in October last year, Samsung expects to reach 20 million any day.

For 2012 there will be a newly designed Smart Hub, now in full HD, and support for voice and motion control for an easier to navigate interface.

The Smart Hub now supports multitasking too, allowing you to toggle between websites and apps and download multiple applications at the same time.

New content will include the all-conquering Angry Birds, while the new Media Hub app - seen on portable devices - will offer on-demand movies on the same day that they come to DVD.

