The Offical Charts Company has released details of the biggest-selling vinyl releases of 2017 so far - and if it tells us anything, it's that the vinyl revival (as it must always be called) is built on back-catalogue recordings much more than on contemporary material.

The obvious exception to this is the ubiquitous Ed Sheeran, whose Divide has been unavoidable unless you live alone, up a mountain, without electricity. Divide sold over 21,000 vinyl copies last month alone.

The top ten best-selling vinyl releases are as follows:

1. Divide – Ed Sheeran

2. Back to Black – Amy Winehouse

3. Legacy – David Bowie

4. Human – Rag ‘n’ Bone Man

5. Abbey Road – The Beatles

6. Rumours – Fleetwood Mac

7. I See You – The xx

8. Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix 1 – Original Soundtrack

9. The Dark Side of the Moon – Pink Floyd

10. Pulp Fiction – Original Soundtrack

The rest of the Top 40 best-sellers is made up of a few recent releases (A Tribe Called Quest's final album, Rag 'n' Bone Man's Human), some fairly predictable stuff (David Bowie, for instance, who appears in the list three times with the Legacy compilation, Blackstar and The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust...) and some all-too predictable turntable staples (Dark Side of the Moon, Sgt. Pepper's... and Hotel California).

