Amazon Prime Day 2020 in Australia: the best hi-fi and AV deals

We're now into the final day of Amazon's Prime Day shopping event. We've already seen plenty of sales and discounts across plenty of hi-fi and AV categories, and there's more to come!

October 13-14 was dedicated to deals on items sold and shipped by Amazon Australia. Now, on the last day (October 15), there's going to be fresh deals coming in from the UK (until 10am AEDT) and the US (until 6pm AEDT).

There are, of course, some local offers still sticking around, but it's highly unlikely you'll see offers from specialist brands. But you can still bag a bargain to pick up something from the bigger companies, such as Sony and Bose.

Here at What Hi-Fi? Australia, we're still sifting our way through the deals available and offering you the cream of the crop.

Stand-out Prime Day deals

Select KEF hi-fi equipment is 20% off for Prime members Amazon Prime members can save a solid 20% on a huge variety of KEF products, Including a the award-winning LS50 Wireless speakers, Muo 2 Bluetooth speaker, and the Kube 10b subwoofer. Click through to see the full range available and score a bargain on your premium audio needs.View Deal

Headphones & portable audio

UE Megaboom | AU$121.37 (save AU$59) This original Megaboom is essentially unavailable in Australia, having been roundly replaced by its third-gen counterpart. The latter is a decent upgrade, but if you're on a budget then this rugged first-gen Bluetooth speaker is still a great buy at less than half the price of the current third-gen model. It scored 5/5 in our review, where we praised its big sound, waterproofing and a 20-hour battery life. For a smidge over AU$120 this is a bargain.

[Ships from the UK]View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-cancelling headphones | AU$428 (RRP AU$549; save AU$121) Although these industry-leading, five-star headphones have only been on the market for a month or two, you can already score a AU$104 discount on the Sony WH-1000XM4 at Amazon Australia. You'll be getting the best noise-cancelling capabilities in the industry and gorgeous, well-rounded audio in a stylish yet comfortable package.View Deal

Bose QC35 II noise-cancelling headphones | AU$329 (was AU$499; save AU$170) Arguably, the headphones that started the mad race for the best consumer-grade noise-cancelling headphones available, the QuietComfort WC 35 II from Bose still holds its own admirably in the field. You can save a third of its price right now from Amazon, so if you've been hanging out for them, now's your chance!View Deal

Sennheiser PXC 550-II noise-cancelling headphones | AU$399 (was AU$549; save AU$150) Amazon Prime members that are looking for a solid alternative to the Bose and Sony noise-cancelling headphones are in luck, Sennheiser's latest PXC-550 II cans are reduced by close to half price. They feature up to 30 hours battery life, touch pad controls, smart pause when removing from your head, and (of course) the Sennheiser sound that the brand is known for.View Deal

Sennheiser HD 450BT noise-cancelling headphones | AU$219 (was AU$299; save AU$80) Sennheiser's known for its audio clarity, and now you can take that with you in a set of wireless noise-cancelling headphones. They feature Bluetooth 5.0, a 30-hour battery life, and fast-charging via USB-C. Considerably more affordable than the Bose and Sony competitors, the latest discount from Amazon makes them even more of a no-brainer. Available in black, with the white a tad more expensive.View Deal

Nuraphone personalised wireless headphones | AU$411 (was AU$549; save AU$138) The original headphones from Melbourne-based company Nura – the Nuraphone provides personalised audio unique to each listener after they've created a profile in the app. This, along with active noise-cancelling, bass-boosting immersion mode, touch controls, and a 20-hour battery life make them a great pair for everyday wear and audiophiles alike.View Deal

Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 | AU$245 (RRP AU$299; save AU$54) This delightfully iconic cylinder is one of Australia's favourite Bluetooth speakers thanks to its rugged, waterproof build and reliably solid sound, and Amazon currently has it at a pretty solid discount. You can pick up the Megaboom 3 with its 20-hour battery life and powerful audio in a variety of colours, although the plain black option is the cheapest.View Deal

Home entertainment & hi-fi

Denon PMA-60 Integrated stereo amplifier | AU$719 (retails for AU$1,199; save AU$480) We haven't seen the Denon PMA-60 go for its full retail price in quite some time, but this is certainly the lowest we've seen it drop! If you're seeking a compact solution for your analog, digital, Bluetooth and other streaming media needs (including via USB), then the PMA-60 offers classic Denon sound quality with a 50W per-channel output. Grab it while it's hot!View Deal

Denon AVR-S750H 7.2-ch 4K AV Receiver | AU$899 (was AU$1199; save AU$300) Denon's AVR-S750H 4K AV Receiver is a great option in 2020 for hooking up your home cinema (especially when discounted). This receiver delivers up to 140W of power for each of the seven channels, as well as Alexa integration, thorough Dolby support, eARC, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity.View Deal

Marshall Stanmore II smart speaker | AU$565.66 (save AU$134.33) For decades Marshall was known for its arena-quaking guitar amplifiers, but the retro-rock brand has well and truly entered the personal audio market now, and it's doing so admirably. The Stanmore II offers Bluetooth connectivity, powerful bass and Amazon Alexa built in to take voice commands, making it a very flexible option. Retailing for AU$699, this discounted price is a good whack off Amazon's usual one. This deal's available until midnight on Oct 14, or until sold out.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 | AU$99 (save AU$30) Now that Amazon has freshly announced a new Echo Show 10, it's discounting some of its earlier models by a significant amount. The Show 5 has a 5-inch screen (as its name suggests) and all the Alexa smarts on board. Even if you don't have connected devices, you can still use it to check the weather, watch videos, keep up with the news and (of course) listen to music. While it's not quite to big discount from earlier, there's still AU$30 off.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8 | AU$159 (save AU$70) For those thinking that the above 5-inch screen on the Echo Show 5 is a touch too small, you can opt instead for the Echo Show 8 and still be spending considerably less than the brand new Show 10. You'll get a bigger screen with a higher resolution and a speaker that boasts bigger sound too. Now's your time to pounce with the solid AU$70 saving on this Amazon smart device.View Deal

Gaming

Nintendo Switch | AU$399 (usually AU$479) This is the best deal on a Switch we've seen so far – for a Nintendo Switch console by itself, it's just AU$399, but if you also add Minecraft to your Amazon cart, you'll just pay AU$409 total, saving AU$100 all up. The Nintendo Switch RRP is usually AU$479, while Minecraft normally goes for AU$40.View Deal

Borderlands Legendary Collection | AU$58 (usually AU$89.95) The popular loot-shooter franchise has landed on Switch, and the first three titles in its series are neatly bundled into this discounted package. You're also getting bonus Australian accents in Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, which is always good for a laugh.

BioShock: The Collection | AU$58 (usually AU$89.95) Known for its immersive environments and atmosphere, the Bioshock series is one of the most influential first-person shooter series in history. The fact that a looker like BioShock Infinite can run on the humble Switch is a marvel, and these games are great fun on the go.View Deal

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield | AU$48 (usually AU$79.95) Very rarely discounted, now's a good time to pick up the first Pokemon title to go fully 'open world'. Whether you're a newcomer to the series or a veteran, you'll get a lot of mileage out of this. View Deal

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! | AU$69 (usually AU$79.95) Classic Pokemon games made their mark on handheld devices, so these two Let's Go games (they're basically the same - who's your favourite character?) are perfect Nintendo Switch fodder. First party Nintendo games don't often sell at discounts like this.View Deal

Red Dead Redemption 2 | AU$38 (usually AU$69.95) No doubt one of the best video games ever made, and perhaps the finest of the last gneeration, this sprawling western epic is discounted by almost half on PS4. The story will keep you going for around 80 hours, but then you've got the limitless delights of Red Dead Online to sink your teeth into.View Deal

Smartphones & misc

Samsung T5 2TB portable SSD | AU$363.66 (save about AU$250) There's little better than a Samsung T5 when you're looking for external SSD storage, but they generally hit silly prices once they get into this level of capacity. In fact, it's hard to find a 2TB version of the T5 in Australia and, when you can, it will set you back well over AU$600. This offer from Amazon US sees the 2TB T5 portable SSD drop to just over AU$363, so if you're after a really fast backup drive, this one is worth your consideration. [Ships from Amazon US]View Deal

Oppo Find X2 Lite 5G | AU$598 (save AU$151) Despite the mid-range price, the Find X2 Lite from Oppo doesn't skimp on features – you get a 5G-capable Snadrapgon 765, a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, 8GB of RAM and a whopping 4,025mAh battery. And there's a 48MP camera to boot, not to mention a price drop to just AU$598 a pop exclusively available to Prime members.View Deal

Oppo Reno 2 | AU$435.38 (save AU$263.62) While not initially offered in Australia, the Oppo Reno 2 is still one of the best mid-range handsets of the past year, with this Prime Day discount bringing it closer to a budget-handset price. It has four impressive cameras on the rear, as well as a quirky pop-up front-facing camera for selfies. This snappy smartphone currently has an asking price of AU$699 on Oppo’s official Amazon AU store, but if you buy from Amazon UK, you’ll pocket a big saving. [Ships from Amazon UK]View Deal

Amazon Music Unlimited

As a special offer for any Amazon Prime members (new or existing) that haven't yet tried out the Amazon Music Unlimited streaming platform with its 60 million songs, Amazon is offering four months of the premium tier for just AU$0.99, after which it returns to AU$11.99 monthly.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2020 in Australia?

Prime Day 2019 was a two-day sale of pretty much non-stop deals that started at midnight on 15th July, 2019. In Australia, it kicked off at local AEST time, but ended when the sales event finished in the US, making for a marathon 65-hour shopping event. Back in 2018, it was a 36-hour shopping spree that landed on 16th July.

The Prime Day 2020 date is officially Tuesday and Wednesday, October 13-14, kicking things off on midnight (local time) on the Tuesday, with sales extending via US sellers until 6PM on Thursday the 15th, totalling an insane 66 hours.

Previously, we had thought that Amazon might decide to go earlier than usual with Prime Day 2020 to get ahead of the competition, who might be readying rival deals for non-Prime members.

There were rumours of an August date, and then September, but now it's confirmed that Amazon Prime Day 2020 is in October, squeezing in just in time ahead of the Black Friday sales in November.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Starting out in the US, Amazon Prime Day quickly grew into a major online shopping event full of huge discounts and savings on the latest and greatest tech, and naturally there's a selection of hi-fi and AV gear amongst it.

It began as a single day (hence the name) but has swollen to a multi-day event now, with fresh bargains dropping across a two (and a bit) day period in Australia.

Prime Day is Amazon's take on Black Friday. While every online retailer gets involved in the now-annual Black Friday bargain bun fight, Prime Day is all about Amazon.

The special day of deals is a members-only affair, so you'll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of the offers. Thanks to Amazon's 30-day Prime free trial, there is always the option to sign up, bag a few bargains, and then cancel your membership.

Prime members are also able to take advantage of time-limited 'Lightning deals', alongside those broader Prime Day deals available across the site.

Amazon Australia promises new deals every few minutes, with the deals dropping on the website and on the Amazon app (which gave members an early heads-up on the deals).

Last year, Prime Day ran in the UK, US, Spain, Mexico, Japan, India, Italy, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Singapore, Netherlands, Luxembourg, and, of course, Australia.

Prime Day 2019: what happened

So what did we learn from Prime Day last year? Well, there were A LOT of deals. And Amazon sold an almost unfathomably high number of products, which must mean there are lots of happy bargain-hunters enjoying their shiny new toys right now.

In total, Amazon sold 175 million items, making it the biggest ever shopping event for the online retail behemoth, bigger even than Black Friday. Amazon Prime members across 18 countries were involved, double the number since the first Prime Day five years ago.

And with more Prime members than ever signing up over the two days of Prime Day, it looked like Amazon Prime Day 2020 would only be bigger. Now, we're not so sure.

Prime Day 2019 in numbers

175 million items sold

About AU$1.4 billion in savings worldwide

18 countries participated

2x as many Ring and Blink devices sold compared to last year

2x as many Fire TV Edition Smart TVs compared to last year