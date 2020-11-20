Beovision Contour is Bang & Olufsen's first-ever 48-inch OLED TV

Bang and Olufsen has launched its first 48in OLED TV. The Bang & Olufsen Beovision Contour becomes one of only a handful of OLED TVs available under 50 inches.

As you would expect from the premium Danish brand, it's a suitably luxurious affair. The design is pared back and minimalist, with all the messy cables hidden from view.

That large speaker below the screen is essentially a built-in soundbar, using tech derived from the Bang & Olufsen Stage. This model houses 11 power amplifiers (four 50W amps for bass drivers, four for the full-range drivers, and three 50W amps for the tweeters), and 11 drivers (four 4in woofer drivers, four 1.5in mid-range drivers, and three 3/4in tweeters drivers). Dolby Atmos is also on board for adding some height to the audio proceedings.

You're not short of design and placement options, either. The B&O Beovision Contour comes in five finishes (silver – grey melange, silver – light oak, black anthracite – smoked oak, black anthracite – grey melange, and gold tone – light oak), and can be wall hung with a bracket, or placed on a table stand or floor stand. So, no matter what your room setup, it should fit right in.

The screen is made by LG, so you should get performance similar to the LG OLED48CX. Having said that, a lot will depend on the quality of B&O's own picture processing tech.

Chromecast built-in, Apple AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth give you plenty of wireless options for movies and music, while streaming services TuneIn and Deezer come built-in. The remote has four programmable buttons for easy one-touch access.

The Beovision Contour joins the LG OLED48CX, Sony XBR-48A9S and Philips OLED+935 in the 48in OLED club. If you have less space, but still want the best OLED TV picture quality, one of these could well fit the bill.

It's available in Europe now, and costs £5150 (€5700), including the wall bracket. The TV will be available globally from February 2021.

