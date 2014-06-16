If you're in the market for some new earphones to wear while exercising, the latest launch from Beats Electronics – the Powerbeats2 Wireless – have been designed to grab your attention.

The buds are the Dr Dre and Jimmy Iovine-founded company's first foray into the wireless earphones market and have been designed specifically to appeal to athletes "at all fitness levels".

MORE: Best in-ear headphones to buy in 2014

With IPX4 sweat and water resistance; Bluetooth connectivity; and a rechargeable battery offering up to six hours of playback, Beats says, with typical understatement, that these earphones are "a game-changing experience".

Beats president Luke Wood said: "Most importantly, the Powerbeats2 Wireless are designed to serve as a tool for athletes at all fitness levels."

MORE: Beats by Dr Dre Wireless review

The Powerbeats2 Wireless earphones are available in three colours – red, black and white – and can be yours for £170 from the Beats website, with full retail availability starting from July.

It's the first new productto emerge from the Beats camp since it was confirmed that Cupertino tech giant Apple was to buy the audio brand as part of a whopping $3bn (£1.8bn) deal.

MORE: Apple buys Beats for $3 billion

The buds are said to have been inspired by Miami Heat basketball player LeBron James – another celebrity name on the Beats Audio roster.

We've seen plenty of music and football stars adorned in Beats' over-ear headphones – will these wireless buds capture the attention of A-listers too? We'll check the pages of Heat in due course...

MORE: Do all footballers were Beats by Dre headphones?

by Pete Hayman

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+