Beats Fit Pro wireless buds to launch in two weeks, says tipster

Apple's AirPods 3 might have only just been announced, but 9to5Mac reckons the US tech giant is "about to launch" another pair of true wireless earbuds. The rumoured Beats Fit Pro are expected to break cover the week of the 1st November, less than two weeks from today.

The report ties in with an earlier tip from MacRumors, which found images of the unreleased Beats Fit Pro earbuds lurking in the beta version of iOS 15.1 (currently only available to software developers).

As you can see, the sporty-looking in-ears appear to take their cue from the Beats Studio Buds, albeit with mini wingtips to keep them in place. The new buds are expected to feature active noise-cancelling (ANC) with Transparency mode, similar to that found on the AirPods Pro.

Word is, the new Beats bud will also come with the same Apple H1 chip found in the AirPods (3rd Generation), so it's reasonable to assume that the Beats Fit Pro will boast the latest "Hey Siri" voice controls and support for Apple's Spatial Audio.

Battery life is expected to be six hours with ANC turned on, or seven hours with Adaptive EQ on. The charging case is said to provide around four full charges, for a total battery life of 27-30 hours. The case itself seems to be closely modelled on the one that comes with the 2019 Powerbeats Pro.

If today's 9to5Mac report is on the money, it looks like Apple is about to plug the gap between its latest AirPods and the pricier AirPods Pro with a sporty pair of mid-range noise-cancellers aimed at both iOS and Android users.

Going by the leaked images, the Beats Fit Pro will be available in four colours – white, black, grey, and pink. There's no word yet on price, but we'd expect Apple's latest ANC buds to cost a tad more than the non-ANC AirPods 3 (£169 / $179 / AU$279). Either way, we should know soon enough...

MORE:

Everything you need to know about the AirPods 3

AirPods 3 vs AirPods 2: what's the difference? Should you upgrade?

The best AirPods alternatives you can buy in 2021