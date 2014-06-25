If you've heard a piece of music on the BBC that you then want to find on iTunes, you'll be pleased to hear that BBC Playlister will now export tracks to Apple's music marketplace

BBC Playlister is the service designed to lets you bookmark songs from BBC radio content on iPlayer and then listen to – or buy – them through your preferred streaming service.

Spotify, Deezer and YouTube are the services to have been supported by BBC Playlister since it was launched in October, with iTunes now the latest to be added by the BBC.

After you select the "add to Playlister" button on iPlayer, your chosen track will then be waiting for you in Playlister for you to export – checking to see if it's available on iTunes.

Ben Chapman, head of popular music, multiplatform at BBC Radio, said: "We're thrilled to announce that BBC Playlister is now available via iTunes.

"We continue to evolve Playlister as a product with our audiences front of mind; ensuring we offer them a great and innovative music service that transforms their relationship with music and the BBC."

The announcement comes as part of a wider music strategy that's been recently unveiled by the BBC, with Playlister also to be rolled out across a range of BBC TV programmes.

More personal playlists from presenters and programmes are also expected to be added to Playlister in due course, "offering a richer and more personal music experience" to users.

by Pete Hayman

