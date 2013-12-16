British audio firm Bayan Audio has announced the Soundbook X3 wireless Bluetooth speaker.

The Soundbook X3 has Smart Bluetooth 4.0 on board, as well as NFC for instant pairing with compatible devices.

Four 1.5-inch long-throw drivers and a 3.25-inch passive bass radiator are teamed with a 20W stereo amplifier.

The rechargeable battery claims up to 10 hours of playback from a single charge.

The speaker is encased in an aluminium shell, and features a nylon cover, which also acts as the FM Radio aerial.

The Bayan Audio Soundbook X3 is able to charge a range of smartphones and mobile devices and comes with a range of international power adaptors.

Prash Vadgama, CEO of Bayan Audio said, "Our aim is to create the best possible audio experience with all of our products, as well as clean, timeless desgns which are both simple and easy to use."

It is available now in brushed silver/turquoise or charcoal/burnt orange colour options. The Bayan Audio Soundbook X3 costs £250.

by Max Langridge

