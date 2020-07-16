Bang & Olufsen releases E8 On special edition sport headphones

Barely a month since B&O launched its own E8 Sport wireless earbuds, the Danish firm's been out pounding the pavement again in the name of true wireless sport headphones, this time with Swiss sports brand On as a running buddy.

Meet Bang & Olufsen’s Beoplay E8 Sport On Edition earphones, the latest edition to the company's growing headphone lineup. B&O says that the buds here are housed in a compact wireless charging case featuring performance driven materials from the sports universe, including rubber, textured silicone and corrosion-resistant anodised aluminium – a Bang & Olufsen trademark for more than 50 years.

Special design additions, such as a ridged, grip-enhancing detail on the earphones, should help adjustments when fingers are wet and sweaty towards the end of that 10k. And, to avoid unnecessary stopping or distraction while sprinting for the finish line, the earphones can switch between tracks, take calls and activate Transparency Mode all with a tap or swipe of the finger.

(Image credit: Bang & Olufsen / On )

This special edition model features both Bang & Olufsen and On’s minimalist logos, highlighted by colour-contrasting aluminium rings and a cloud pattern (the Beoplay E8 Sport On Edition is being released alongside On's latest "elite-level" running shoe, called Cloudboom – although of course, the products are available individually).

Need more running motivation? You're in luck: to enhance the collaboration, On and B&O have crafted an "8D immersive" guided marathon experience to help you prepare for race day.

In terms of specs and battery life, a single charge promises up to 7 hours of non-stop music, but an additional 3.5 charges from the compact carrying case brings the total playtime up to 30 hours – enough juice for some serious ultra-marathons. The headphones are also IP57-certified sweat-resistant and completely waterproof down to one metre for 30 minutes, so dropping one in a puddle won't be an issue. (Annoying after a run, but not an issue.)

The Beoplay E8 Sport On Edition true wireless headphones are available in limited quantities, from running.com, Bang & Olufsen, Mr Porter, Browns Fashion, Farfetch, Pro Direct Running and in selected Bang & Olufsen stores from 16th July priced at £300 ($350, AU$550).

MORE:

Read all our Bang & Olufsen reviews

Best headphones for running 2020

19 of the best running songs